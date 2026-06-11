Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kabarak University, NCBA plan to support local entrepreneurs

By Caroline Chebet | Jun. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kabarak University VC Henry Kiplangat and NCBA Western Region General Manager in charge of Business David Wasamba during the launch of an entrepreneurship training programme in Nakuru, June 10, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kabarak University has jointly launched a collaborative initiative with NCBA bank to equip local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs with practical skills, networking opportunities and global market insights. 

The four-month programme aims to bridge the gap between theory and practical business application while driving sustainable economic growth within the region.

Speaking during the programme launch at the university’s Nakuru City campus, Vice Chancellor Henry Kiplangat said the initiative serves as a direct intervention against the high failure rate among local startups. 

He said while entrepreneurship remains one of the most powerful drivers of wealth creation, innovation and employment in the country, many SMEs struggle to survive their early years in business.

“Many promising businesses struggle to survive beyond their early years due to challenges such as inadequate planning, poor financial management, limited market access, weak operational systems and rapid changes in the business environment,” Prof Kiplangat said.

He emphasised that higher education institutions have a corporate social responsibility that extends far beyond traditional classrooms to empower the surrounding economic ecosystem. “We recognise that our responsibility extends to supporting the wider business community through practical training, consultancy, research, mentorship and professional development initiatives,” Prof Kiplangat said.

“Through programmes such as this, we seek to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and business practice by providing entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn, network and grow.”

David Wasamba, NCBA General Manager of Branch Business for the Western region, hailed the importance of the partnership, saying businesses can no longer afford to operate in isolation in a modern economy.

“In the current business world, you can’t walk alone. For you to go far, you must partner with other people so that you succeed,” Wasamba said.

He also urged the inaugural cohort to take note of the rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the shifting technical requirements of modern supply chains. “We are living in a dynamic world. Entrepreneurs should know how to integrate AI in their daily businesses to avoid being left behind.”

The training needs

In a strategic move to prepare local business owners for international trade, the programme will incorporate a Chinese language module.

The addition is tailored to assist entrepreneurs who frequently travel to or source products from China.

To reverse high startup failure rates, the programme focuses heavily on practical application. 

In the course of the training time, participants will navigate a curriculum designed to build sustainable commercial strength. 

The entrepreneurs will learn about strategic business planning, business agility, innovation, compliance fundamentals and team building. They will also be taken through technology integration, financial management, tax planning and business continuity management.  

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kabarak University NCBA Bank Vice Chancellor Henry Kiplangat Artificial Intelligence
.

Latest Stories

New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
Deal at last! MPs, senators agree to allocate counties Sh428 billion
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
Reducing tax burden on formal workers won't hurt State revenues
Opinion
By Grace Omondi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved