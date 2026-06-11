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Wealth creation, spending discipline: What I want to hear in Mbadi's budget

By Dennis Kabaara | Jun. 11, 2026

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi during a media engagement on the 2026 Finance Bill in Nairobi, on May 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The only thing we don’t know about Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s Budget Statement on Thursday is whether or not Pay-As-You-Earn tax bands will be adjusted, first as promised to lower income earners, and second, as recommended, mostly by the bankers, for top income earners (harmonising the top individual tax rate with the corporate one). 

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Treasury CS John Mbadi Budget Statement PAYE Tax Bands 2026 Finance Bill
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