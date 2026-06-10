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How IMF pressure shaped Ruto's tax hikes

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 10, 2026
President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at State House, Nairobi, on May 13, 2026. [Courtesy]

When the National Treasury unveiled the Finance Bill 2026 last month, critics pointed to a familiar influence behind some of its most contentious proposals — the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For nearly two years, the Washington-based global lender has been pressing Nairobi to close a yawning fiscal gap through new taxes, spending cuts, and what the IMF calls “fiscal consolidation.” 

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