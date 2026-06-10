How Treasury's tax proposals are threatening to stall EV momentum

President William Ruto alights from an electric car, at KICC. [PCS]

The country’s ambitions to green up its transport sector could be dealt a major blow if proposals in the Finance Bill, 2026, sail through Parliament.

The Bill is threatening to roll back tax incentives that have been key in growing the number of electric vehicles on Kenyan roads by shifting e-mobility components and solar technologies from VAT zero-rated to VAT exempt.