Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

It would be foolhardy for Kenya to turn down Dangote refinery offer

By Victor Chesang | Jun. 10, 2026
Aliko Dangote. [Courtesy]

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11 

Aliko Dangote almost bought Arsenal Football Club when the club was valued at $2 billion (Sh258.80 billion). He is a die-hard Arsenal fan who walked away.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Economic Growth Aliko Dangote Industrialisation Energy Sector
.

Latest Stories

How digital data has birthed problematic loans
How digital data has birthed problematic loans
Opinion
By James Mungai
5 mins ago
Free riders? How policy loopholes leave informal sector untaxed
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
15 mins ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
National
By Juliet Omelo
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua's impeachment verdict: The absurd judgment pitting lawyers against Judiciary
By Kamau Muthoni 15 mins ago
Gachagua's impeachment verdict: The absurd judgment pitting lawyers against Judiciary
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
By Irungu Wahome 15 mins ago
Shooting of two students sparks protests at Multimedia University
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
By Juliet Omelo 15 mins ago
Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe
What next for Gachagua after verdict?
By Ndung’u Gachane 15 mins ago
What next for Gachagua after verdict?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved