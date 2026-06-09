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Inside Kenya's Artificial Intelligence Bill and the fight for accountability

By Francis Monyango | Jun. 9, 2026
Institutions to remain accountable for AI outcomes. [File, Standard]

In February 2023, a job applicant named Derek Mobley filed a lawsuit in California that has quietly become one of the most consequential legal tests of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern life.

Mobley alleged that Workday, a company whose AI-powered software helps employers screen and rank job applicants, unfairly rejected his application despite his qualifications.

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Artificial Intelligence Bill 2026 AI Accountability Artificial Intelligence Kenya’s Digital Economy
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