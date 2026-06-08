Kakamega county urges traders to tap revolving fund to grow businesses

Audio By Vocalize

Felix Omondi, a small scale trader in Kakamega town. [File, Standard]

Traders in Kakamega County have been encouraged to take advantage of the revolving fund to expand their businesses, create wealth and improve their livelihoods.

Chief Officer for Trade Faith Gitira made the call during a meeting with traders at Khayega Market, where she outlined various initiatives being implemented by the county government to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and stimulate local economic growth.

Gitira said the county traders’ loan programme is designed to provide affordable financing to entrepreneurs who often face difficulties accessing credit from conventional financial institutions due to high interest rates and stringent lending conditions, noting that the subsidised loan facility attracts an interest rate of only 11 per cent making it one of the most affordable financing options available to small-scale traders and business owners across the county.

“The county government is committed to empowering traders by providing affordable loans that can help them expand their businesses, increase stock levels, improve operations and ultimately enhance their incomes,” said Gitira.

She explained that the programme is part of Governor Fernandes Barasa’s broader agenda of creating a conducive business environment and promoting economic empowerment through accessible financial services.

The Chief Officer noted that the county has so far invested Sh74million in the revolving loan fund, enabling hundreds of traders and entrepreneurs across Kakamega County to access capital for business.

She said that the revolving fund model allows beneficiaries to repay their loans, making the funds available to other traders and ensuring the sustainability of the programme.

Ms Gitira emphasized the crucial role played by small and medium-sized enterprises in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities and improving household incomes.

“Business growth begins with access to affordable capital. We are urging traders not to miss this opportunity because it has been specifically designed to support local entrepreneurs and strengthen the county’s economy,” she said.

She encouraged traders in Khayega and surrounding areas to take advantage of the loan facility and use the funds to expand their enterprises, diversify their products and services, and improve their competitiveness in the market.

Beyond financial support, Gitira highlighted several development projects planned for Khayega which is the second largest market in the county, that are expected to further boost commercial activities in the area.

Gitira noted that poor road infrastructure has long been cited as a challenge affecting the movement of goods and services in many trading centres across the county.

She said the county government also plans to construct a modern slaughterhouse in Khayega to improve hygiene standards, enhance public health and support livestock traders and meat vendors.

"This facility is expected to provide a cleaner and more efficient environment for meat processing while ensuring compliance with health and sanitation regulations," said Gitira.

County officials said the project will not only improve service delivery but also enhance the market’s attractiveness as a commercial hub.

"The county government remains focused on implementing programmes that strengthen local enterprises and improve the welfare of residents. The investments in affordable credit, market infrastructure and business-friendly policies are central to the county’s strategy of promoting inclusive economic growth," said Gitira.

The Chief Officer called on traders to continue partnering with the county government and supporting ongoing development initiatives aimed at transforming trading centres into vibrant economic hubs.

“As a county, we remain committed to empowering traders and creating opportunities that will enable businesses to thrive. Through affordable financing and strategic infrastructure investments, we are laying a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth,” she said.