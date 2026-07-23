Sri Lanka warns of drought, floods from El Nino

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A woman carries used empty bottles to collect spring water at Gunung Batur village in Cilegon, Banten province, on July 17, 2026. [AFP]

Sri Lanka is heading for a severe drought followed by devastating floods due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, the environment minister warned on Thursday.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events around the world.

The return this year of El Nino, which warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, is expected to bring changes in wind and rainfall patterns.

Environment Minister Dhammika Patabendi said Sri Lanka was managing both irrigation and drinking water reserves as authorities anticipated a severe dry spell until the end of September.

He said people should use potable water sparingly, with shortages expected over the next two months.

Patabendi said a north-east monsoon beginning in October could lead to "widespread flooding" and said farmers were advised to begin the main rice cultivation season in early October -- about two weeks ahead of schedule.

"We need to start cultivation earlier than usual and ensure better flood management to protect crops, especially rice," he said.

The government is yet to estimate the potential loss to Sri Lanka's economy from the effects of El Nino. Still, it has set up a ministerial task force to mitigate its impact.

The country's hydropower reservoirs were at 57 percent capacity, and water would be conserved by using solar power to meet daytime electricity demand, officials said.

Heavy rains could trigger mudslides in mountainous regions which were badly hit in November following Cyclone Ditwah.

The destruction caused by Ditwah affected almost the entire island of 22 million people. It claimed nearly 650 lives, and the damage to infrastructure alone was estimated by the World Bank at about $4.1 billion.