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Public sector worker purchasing power drops despite stable jobs

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 8, 2026

Public sector workers’ purchasing power declined in 2025 despite modest wage growth. [Courtesy]

Public sector workers are the most affected by the skyrocketing cost of living, with the latest data showing their purchasing power shrank further in 2025 despite improved pay. 

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