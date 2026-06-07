How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy

Industry data shows the electric vehicles sector has attracted approximately Sh22.9 billion in investment over the past three months. [File, Standard]

A global fuel shock has triggered a three-month, multi-billion-shilling investment rush into Kenya’s electric vehicle sector, transforming the country into one of Africa’s hottest e-mobility battlegrounds.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed globally since the escalation of the Iran conflict disrupted Strait of Hormuz supply routes on February 28 this year.