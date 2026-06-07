How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy

A global fuel shock has triggered a three-month, multi-billion-shilling investment rush into Kenya’s electric vehicle sector, transforming the country into one of Africa’s hottest e-mobility battlegrounds.
Fuel prices have skyrocketed globally since the escalation of the Iran conflict disrupted Strait of Hormuz supply routes on February 28 this year.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…