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How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 7, 2026
Industry data shows the electric vehicles sector has attracted approximately Sh22.9 billion in investment over the past three months. [File, Standard]

A global fuel shock has triggered a three-month, multi-billion-shilling investment rush into Kenya’s electric vehicle sector, transforming the country into one of Africa’s hottest e-mobility battlegrounds.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed globally since the escalation of the Iran conflict disrupted Strait of Hormuz supply routes on February 28 this year.

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E-Mobility Kenya Electric Cars Electric Vehicles Kenya Kenya EVs
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