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200MW floating coastal power plant plan faces stiff resistance

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 6, 2026

A consumer lobby has protested the planned installation of an emergency natural gas power plant off the Kenyan coast, warning it will significantly drive up electricity costs. 

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Electricity Demand Natural Gas Power Plant
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