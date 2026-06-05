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Kenyan students scoop historic Grand Prize at Huawei's ICT global competition

By Patrick Vidija | Jun. 5, 2026
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Team Kenya demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills to emerge as Grand Prize winners, earning the highest distinction available in the competition. [Courtesy]

A group of Kenyan students has won the historic Grand Prize, the highest honour awarded at the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 global finals held in Shenzhen, China.

This landmark achievement marks the first time in the competition’s 10-year history that Kenya has secured a Grand Prize, making it a significant moment for the country’s ICT and innovation ecosystem.

The Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 attracted a record-breaking 210,000 participants worldwide from universities and colleges across the globe.

Following multiple rounds of rigorous national and regional competitions, only the best teams advanced to the Global Finals.

A total of 131 elite teams representing more than 40 countries and regions gathered in Shenzhen, China, to compete on the world stage, showcasing excellence in cloud computing, networking, artificial intelligence, computing, and other emerging digital technologies.

Amid intense global competition, Team Kenya demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills to emerge as Grand Prize winners, earning the highest distinction available in the competition.

The winning Kenyan student team comprised Kevin Tuei from Tharaka University, Catherine Atieno of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Brian Ngugi Kamau of Mt Kenya University and Salem Kim of Machakos University.

This achievement reflects the growing strength of Kenya’s digital talent and highlights the country’s increasing impact in the global technology arena.

The victory also underscores the importance of collaboration between universities, industry partners, and government stakeholders in nurturing the next generation of ICT professionals and innovators capable of competing and excelling at the highest international levels.

Team Kenya demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills to emerge as Grand Prize winners, earning the highest distinction available in the competition. [Courtesy]

The Huawei ICT Competition is an annual global event designed for students and teachers from colleges and universities.

It offers an international platform for competition and exchange, enabling participants to strengthen their ICT knowledge, improve practical skills, and foster innovation using the latest technologies and platforms.

Since its launch in 2015, the competition has been gaining significant momentum, with more countries and participants joining each year. In China, it has been listed as a national competition for university students, while globally, it has been recognised as a key partner flagship program by UNESCO's Global Skills Academy.

As Team Kenya returns home with the prestigious Grand Prize, the team celebrate a remarkable accomplishment that will inspire future generations of students pursuing careers in technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

This historic victory stands as a testament to Kenya’s growing reputation as a hub for technological excellence, innovation, and world-class digital talent.

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Related Topics

Huawei Huawei ICT Competition Huawei ICT Competition Grand Prize Huawei ICT Competition Grand Prize Winners
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