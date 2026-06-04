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Kenyan elected to global intellectual property enforcement body

By Wilberforce Okwiri | Jun. 4, 2026
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Anti-Counterfeit Authority Executive Director Robi M King'a. [File, Standard]

Kenya has secured a leadership position in the global intellectual property enforcement landscape following the election of Anti-Counterfeit Authority Executive Director Robi M King'a, as Vice-Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Advisory Committee on Enforcement (ACE).

The unanimous election by WIPO member states places Kenya at the forefront of international efforts to combat counterfeiting and strengthen intellectual property rights enforcement. Dr King'a was elected as one of two Vice-Chairs during the 18th Session of the ACE, held from June 2 to 4, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his new role, Dr King'a will help guide the Committee's work and contribute to shaping the agenda and outcomes of its 19th Session, scheduled for 2027. His election underscores Kenya's growing influence in global intellectual property governance and reflects international recognition of the country's progress in addressing counterfeit trade.

The appointment represents a significant milestone for Kenya, providing the country with a stronger voice in determining enforcement priorities and policy discussions among more than 85 member states represented in the Committee.

During the session, Dr King'a also showcased Kenya's thought leadership by presenting a research paper titled "Seeing the Unseen: Triangulating Firm-Level Data, Consumer Behaviour and Lived Perceptions to Map Counterfeiting in Kenya." The paper highlighted the importance of adopting authentication and traceability technologies across industries to strengthen anti-counterfeiting efforts.

Notably, the presentation was the only paper from Africa featured during the session. It was presented alongside 15 other papers from countries including Italy, China, Japan, Chile, Switzerland, Belgium, Peru, the United States, and the Netherlands, as well as contributions from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Established by the WIPO General Assemblies in 2002, the Advisory Committee on Enforcement serves as a global platform for technical assistance, cooperation, and coordination on intellectual property enforcement matters. The Committee's 18th Session brought together more than 200 participants representing over 85 member states, 25 observer organizations, the African Union, and the European Union.

Dr King'a's election marks a major achievement for Kenya and reinforces the country's commitment to advancing effective intellectual property protection both regionally and globally. 

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ACA Executive Director Robi King'a World Intellectual Property Organisation Advisory Committee on Enforcement WIPO General Assemblies
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