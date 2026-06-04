Kenya's financial landscape shows resilience amid global economic woes

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A trader at Jubilee Market in the Kisumu central business district. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Kenya’s financial sector is demonstrating resilience despite ongoing global economic uncertainty, with steady recovery trends driven by digital innovation, regulatory reforms, and increased financial inclusion across both urban and rural populations.

Mobile money platforms continue to dominate transactions, reshaping how individuals and small businesses access financial services.

At the same time, commercial banks are expanding digital lending products, while fintech startups are pushing competition through faster, data-driven credit solutions.

Economists note that inflationary pressures and fluctuating global interest rates have influenced borrowing costs, prompting both consumers and investors to adopt more cautious financial strategies.

However, increased uptake of investment products such as unit trusts and government bonds signals growing public confidence in formal financial systems.

Speaking on the broader economic outlook, the Kenya Homes Expo Executive Chairman Daniel Ojijo, emphasised the link between financial stability and housing investment.

“Access to finance remains a key driver of home ownership and real estate growth. As financial systems become more inclusive and digital, more Kenyans are able to turn long-term property goals into reality,” he said.

Financial experts also highlight the growing importance of financial literacy, especially among young professionals and first-time investors navigating credit, savings, and property acquisition decisions.

These discussions are expected to feature prominently at the 39th Kenya Homes Expo, scheduled for 11–14 June 2026 at the KICC, where stakeholders will explore the intersection of finance, housing, and sustainable investment trends shaping Kenya’s economic future.