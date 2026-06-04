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Can backyard extensions cure global housing shortage?

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 4, 2026

UN-Habitat warns that the global housing crisis is worsening amid rapid urbanisation and slow policy implementation. [File Courtesy]

Backyard extensions have been identified in a United Nations-sanctioned report as one of the solutions countries can adopt to cure the housing crisis.

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Related Topics

Backyard Extensions Infill Housing UN-Habitat Housing Crisis
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