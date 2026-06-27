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Witnesses place Makenzi at centre of Shakahola, Kwa Binzaro deaths

By Marion Kithi | Jun. 27, 2026
Paul Makenzi consults his lawyer Lawrence Obonyo at the Malindi law courts in Kilifi County on Monday, June, 22, 2026 during the hearing of his murder case. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

Key witnesses in the Kwa Binzaro cult massacre trial have placed controversial pastor Paul Makenzi and his seven co-accused at the centre of the tragedy. 

Testifying during a rare on-site court visit in Shakahola and Kwa Binzaro forests, the witnesses exposed horror accounts about the continued influence of pastor Makenzi, who allegedly perpetuated the second wave of the fasting cult while in prison.

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Related Topics

Paul Makenzi Trial Pastor Paul Makenzi Shakahola Deaths Kwa Binzaro Massacre
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