Diesel shipment under scrutiny as experts flag irregular fuel checks

A Marshal Islands-flagged vessel, MT Fortitude, on May 14 completed discharging 81,600 metric tonnes of diesel in Mombasa.
The shipment, among the first fuel consignments with significantly high sulphur content since the government relaxed fuel standards, has raised concerns within the industry over an irregular timeline and mismatched documentation that experts say point to possible mid-sea fuel blending.
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