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Co-op Bank named Africa's SME Bank of the Year

By Brian Ngugi | May. 29, 2026

Co-operative Bank Group Managing Director and CEO Dr Gideon Muriuki at a past event. [File, Standard]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has been named SME Bank of the Year in Africa at the 2026 African Banker Awards.

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Co-op Bank SME Bank 2026 African Banker Awards Top SME Lender
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