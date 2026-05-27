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How everyday WiFi Routers can now secretly track and identify people

By Caroline Chebet | May. 27, 2026
New research warns that everyday WiFi routers could be used to identify and track people without their knowledge. [iStockphoto]

Your home or neighbourhood WiFi router may soon double as a highly accurate surveillance tool.

Researchers have revealed a security loophole where hackers or governments can hijack wireless signals to identify and track people without their permission, even if their phones are turned completely off.

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