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Manufacturers warn of job losses, company closures if Finance Bill 2026 is passed

By Brian Ngugi | May. 26, 2026

KEPSA Chair Jas Bedi, KAM CEO Tobias Alando, Kenya Bankers Association CEO Raimond Molenje and other stakeholders after making their submissions on the Finance Bill, 2026 at Glee Hotel, Kiambu County, on May 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Manufacturers have opposed sweeping tax proposals in the Ruto administration’s Finance Bill 2026, warning that new levies on imports from East African Community (EAC) partner States could wipe out Kenya’s regional trade and cost tens of thousands of jobs as companies shut down over unsustainable higher costs. 

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Related Topics

Kenya's Finance Bill 2026 Kenya Association of Manufacturers EAC Trade Kenya Revenue Authority
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