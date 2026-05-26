Manufacturers warn of job losses, company closures if Finance Bill 2026 is passed

KEPSA Chair Jas Bedi, KAM CEO Tobias Alando, Kenya Bankers Association CEO Raimond Molenje and other stakeholders after making their submissions on the Finance Bill, 2026 at Glee Hotel, Kiambu County, on May 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Manufacturers have opposed sweeping tax proposals in the Ruto administration’s Finance Bill 2026, warning that new levies on imports from East African Community (EAC) partner States could wipe out Kenya’s regional trade and cost tens of thousands of jobs as companies shut down over unsustainable higher costs.