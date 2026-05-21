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Govt moves to close Sh56bn rice import gap with irrigation push

By David Njaaga | May. 21, 2026
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A farmer carries rice seedlings for transplanting in a late-season section of the Mwea Irrigation Scheme. [Fle,Standard]

The government has launched a national survey on rice production as it seeks to cut Kenya’s annual rice deficit of 700,000 metric tonnes and reduce reliance on imports costing more than Sh56 billion.

The State Department for Irrigation commissioned the National Baseline Survey for Rice Production on Thursday under the Rice Deficit Reduction Programme.

Irrigation Secretary in charge of Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience and Irrigation Water Management, Joel Tanui, led the launch on behalf of Principal Secretary for Irrigation, Ephantus Kimotho.

The survey will collect data from major rice-producing irrigation schemes and emerging rice-growing areas under public and community irrigation projects across the country.

Officials said the exercise will assess acreage under rice farming, irrigation infrastructure, water availability, mechanisation, seed varieties, farmer productivity, post-harvest handling and market access.

“The survey findings will provide a strong foundation for strategic interventions under the Rice Deficit Reduction Programme,” said the State Department for Irrigation.

The department noted that the programme aims to increase local rice production, strengthen food security and improve farmer livelihoods.

At the same time, the government plans to expand and modernise irrigation infrastructure as part of efforts to support climate resilience and sustainable agricultural transformation.

Officials explained that the findings will guide policy decisions, resource allocation and investment planning in the irrigation sector.

“The initiative is expected to boost local rice production and reduce the country’s dependence on rice imports,” noted the department.

Kenya consumes more rice than it produces, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports to bridge the gap.

The government has in recent years shifted focus to irrigation-led farming to increase food production and cushion farmers against erratic rainfall.

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Rice Imports Rice Production Irrigation Schemes Rice Farming
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