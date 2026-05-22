Kenya to double power imports from Ethiopia to meet demand

Kenya plans to ramp up electricity imports from Ethiopia in a move aimed at reducing instances where some parts of the country have to endure outages as the national electricity grid struggles to meet demand.
Kenya Power said electricity imports from Ethiopia are set to double to 400 megawatts (MW) in December this year, from the current 200MW.
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