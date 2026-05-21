Chaka's housing boom bets on investors' demand for city-style

Audio By Vocalize

Chaka Ranch Homes, one of the controlled estates taking shape along the Nairobi-Nanyuki corridor, as demand for gated community grows in central Kenya. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Once a quiet stopover along the Nairobi–Nanyuki highway, Chaka is rapidly emerging as one of Central Kenya’s most active real estate frontiers.

This is as developers move to tap into the rising demand for controlled, Nairobi-style estate living outside the capital.

The shift is being driven by improving infrastructure, rising land prices in major urban centres, and changing lifestyle preferences among buyers and investors seeking affordable, well-planned alternatives to Nairobi’s increasingly expensive property market.

At the centre of this transformation is Chaka Ranch Homes, a 42-plot controlled estate that has opened phases one and two for sale, positioning itself within a national trend in which developers are replicating satellite-town estate models seen in areas such as Ruiru, Juja and Limuru.

For years, Chaka was largely a transit and trading centre between Nyeri and Nanyuki. Today, however, it is witnessing rapid land subdivision, rising speculation, and a steady rise in controlled residential developments as investors shift focus to emerging towns in the Mt Kenya region. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey 2026, the construction sector grew by 6.8 per cent in 2025, supported by increased investment in housing and infrastructure expansion.

Cement consumption rose from 8,543 tonnes in 2021 to 10,280 tonnes in 2025, while the sector employed about 238,300 people during the period, signalling sustained growth in construction activity.

For developers behind Chaka Ranch Homes, the project reflects a deliberate attempt to introduce structured estate living in Nyeri County’s evolving property landscape.

“What we are seeing is a clear demand for estate living, but Nairobi has become unaffordable for many middle-income buyers,” said George Ndumia, director of Famyard Enterprise Ltd.

The estate is being positioned as a lifestyle investment hub. Developers believe such amenities are increasingly influencing property value, as buyers seek environments that combine leisure, exclusivity and long-term appreciation.

According to the County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development Ndiragu Gachunia, proposals to elevate Othaya, Mukurweini, Chaka, and Naro Moru into municipalities are about 90 per cent complete.

He said the county has already developed a 10-year urban development plan to guide structured growth and infrastructure investment.

“The County Fiscal Strategy Paper sets our fiscal priorities and guides budgeting in line with the County Integrated Development Plan, ensuring developments like those in Chaka are aligned to structured planning and sustainable growth,” he said.

Beyond aesthetics, the estate is being developed as a fully serviced community, with key infrastructure factored in from the outset, including water supply from Nyeri Water and Sanitation Company, fibre internet connectivity, and a planned sewer system.

Unlike conventional gated developments, the estate will adopt a low-impact security and design model. Instead of perimeter walls, developers will use landscaped hedges reinforced with electric fencing and CCTV surveillance. Internal cabro-paved roads will connect each plot to ensure accessibility and order within the estate.

Changing buyer preferences are also shaping demand, with increasing interest in peri-urban developments that combine residential living with lifestyle amenities, open spaces, and accessibility. The trend has been accelerated by urban congestion, remote working arrangements, and growing interest in second homes and retirement investments.

On weekends, prospective buyers now travel from Nairobi, Nyeri, and the diaspora to explore land overlooking Mt Kenya, as demand grows for quieter alternatives to city estates.

Local agents say inquiries from Kenyans abroad have also increased, as diaspora investors target emerging towns with lower entry costs.

Chaka’s strategic location along the fully tarmacked Nyeri–Nanyuki A2 highway has further strengthened its appeal. The road has reduced travel time between Nairobi, Nyeri, and Nanyuki, improving connectivity for commuters, traders, and developers.

James Ndumia, a long-time resident and land dealer in Chaka, says the town has undergone a dramatic transformation from a quiet agricultural trading centre into a competitive real estate destination.

Nationally, Kenya’s paved road network expanded to about 25,412 kilometres by June 2025, according to the 2026 Economic Survey, reflecting continued investment in transport infrastructure.

The government allocated Sh168.7 billion to road development in the 2025/26 financial year.

The network includes major highways, national and regional trunk roads that connect counties and economic corridors, alongside secondary and feeder roads that support local access and emerging settlements across the country.

He recalls a time when investors showed little interest in the area, but says demand has surged in recent years as infrastructure improves and gated developments expand.

“Chaka used to be just farmland with low demand. Today, investors are competing for plots, especially in controlled developments,” he said, noting that prices in prime gated estates have risen to as high as Sh7.5 million depending on location and amenities.

For many buyers, developments such as Chaka Ranch Homes are being driven by lifestyle considerations, including climate, scenery, and investment potential.

Increasingly, buyers are seeking more than land ownership, preferring organised communities that offer lifestyle amenities, security, and long-term value.

Healthcare infrastructure has also contributed to regional attractiveness. The establishment of Naro Moru Level 4 Hospital, a Sh629 million facility with a capacity of about 175 beds, has improved access to medical services, strengthening settlement confidence in the surrounding areas.

However, planners warn that rapid expansion without adequate regulation could strain infrastructure and public services. “If growth is not properly planned, it risks creating long-term challenges,” Wamario cautioned. “Proper zoning, infrastructure coordination, and service provision are essential for sustainable development.

The push to formalise Chaka’s growth is being reinforced by Nyeri County’s broader urban planning agenda, which aims to upgrade several fast-growing towns into municipalities to improve governance and access to development funding.

Gachunia said the devolved unit is also encouraging emerging municipalities to adopt local bylaws to strengthen governance and planning enforcement, ensuring orderly growth, noting that while urbanisation in Nyeri has largely been organic, the county is now stepping in to provide structure and long-term planning support, particularly in fast-growing investment zones like Chaka.

The county is also working with development partners to upgrade infrastructure and improve service delivery in the proposed municipalities, to strengthen their economic viability.

“Urban growth is often organic, but as a county government, we shall continue to support places like Chaka,” Gachunia said. “Our focus is to ensure growth is well guided through planning frameworks and governance structures that support sustainable development.”

He said Nyeri envisions at least five fully functional municipalities within the next decade as part of a broader decentralisation and development strategy. “We expect at least five strong municipalities within the next ten years, working with partners to improve infrastructure and services,” he said.