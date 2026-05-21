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New coating system looks to spruce up Kenya's construction finishes

By Ryan Kerubo | May. 21, 2026
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 Participants learn how to use Mixx Cement in Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

In Kenya’s rapidly growing construction sector, developers and homeowners continue to grapple with a familiar challenge: how to balance modern, attractive finishes with surfaces that can withstand time, moisture and heavy use without frequent repairs or repainting.

From high-end homes to commercial spaces, interior and exterior finishes are often costly and many surfaces require refurbishment within just a few years.

Industry players say this creates a gap in the market for solutions that go beyond aesthetics and focus on longevity and performance.

Pavilion Master Builders has partnered with South Africa’s Mixx Cement Company to launch Mixx Cement in Kenya, a premium thin-film, cement-based coating designed to create seamless, concrete-like finishes on walls, floors and even furniture.

“We have two wall products: one for interior use and one for exterior use. The product is widely used in hotels, lodges, and high-end homes. You can apply it on previously painted surfaces, tiled floors, or cement walls. It is a durable and cost-effective coating,” said Mixx Cement South Africa CEO Moya Blight, during the Nairobi launch.

Blight explained that Mixx Cement functions as a micro-cement system that bonds to multiple rigid surfaces, including tiles, glass, melamine and wood.

The material is mixed into a slurry that can be rolled on like paint for a smooth finish or trowelled to achieve a textured architectural look.

Once applied and cured, the surface is sealed with a polyurethane layer to protect against stains, moisture and UV damage, making it suitable for wet areas, outdoor spaces and high-traffic environments.

“The benefits are clear: durability, cost-effectiveness, and an upscale appearance,” Blight said. “I spoke with some hotels, and they mentioned they need to recoat their walls and floors every three years. Our products last longer.”

Simon Pogson, marketing director at Africa Supplies Ltd in the UK, said the product has already been tested in other regions.

“We are here to launch Mixx Cement, an exceptional product in construction,” he said, describing it as “tried, tested and trusted, especially in Southern Africa.”

Pavilion Master Builders CEO James Kimotho, said the company’s focus is not only on introducing new materials but also on building capacity among local builders through training and technical support.

“We don’t just provide products; we deliver solutions supported by technology partners who assist us with training,” he said. 

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Related Topics

Mixx Cement Company Kenya's Homeowners Pavilion Master Builders Interior And Exterior Finishes
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