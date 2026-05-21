Changing face of Nairobi's downtown as investors splash billions on new skyscrapers

At the junction of Kenneth Matiba, formerly Accra Road and River Road in Nairobi’s city centre, stands a 69-year-old building.
It is only two floors up, and probably because it is that old and has stood the test of time, there is no name in front, but it is fully occupied by all kinds of businesses, ranging from those selling electronics, farm tools and other equipment.
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