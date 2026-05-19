800 youth benefit from 'Glam on Wheels' Initiative

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Captain Irene Ndanu(In black) joins a dance during the launch of 'Glam on wheels' initiative.[John Muia,Standard]

800 young residents of Machakos have benefited from the ‘Glam on Wheels’ program, which offers free training in makeup, hairdressing, barbering and nail technology.

Speaking during the launch of ‘Glam on wheels’ initiative, the founder, Captain Irene Ndanu, said that the initiative aims to equip participants with valuable skills and also to pave the way for sustainable employment opportunities within the Machakos region.

“I have brought an opportunity to your doorstep. It’s you who will bring others opportunities. This is not just a training program, it is an economic revolution.” She said.

Ndanu said that to facilitate participation, she has deployed two buses to each sub-county to ensure that trainees can easily reach training centres at no cost.

“Lunch will be fully provided for you every single day of training. Your job is to show up, learn, and transform your life.” She said.

She said that each graduate will receive a startup kit, along with assistance in digital marketing to promote their services.

Partnering with Phoina Beauty Training Institute, led by founder Lucy Wambui, challenged the perception that the beauty industry was merely a frivolous sector.

“People will always invest in how they look. We are unlocking a massive way of local revenue.” She said.

One of the beneficiaries, Moses Steve from Mavoko sub-county, said engaging youth in constructive activities can serve as a preventive measure against drug abuse.

“When the youth are busy doing something beneficial, it reduces the chances of them indulging in drugs.” He said.