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South Sudan justifies Crawford Capital Port collection role

By Willis Oketch | May. 16, 2026

South Sudan has moved to publicly defend its decision to appoint Crawford Capital Limited to support the rollout of its revenue collection systems  at the country’s ports, as scrutiny grows over ongoing public sector digital reforms.

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South Sudan Revenue Reform Crawford Capital Partnership Digital Revenue Collection Systems South Sudan ICT Transformation
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