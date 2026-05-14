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Kenya targets North African startups in regional innovation push

By Juliet Omelo | May. 14, 2026
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Officials during the signing of a collaboration agreement between KoTDA, RedStart Tunisie and Seketak.[Juliet Omelo,standard]

Kenya is positioning itself as a gateway for North African startups seeking expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa following the IPDAYS Nairobi x Silicon Savannah Startup Fair 2026 that brought together innovators, investors and policymakers from Kenya, Tunisia and Egypt.

The forum attracted more than 60 Kenyan startups and six Tunisian startups for investment talks, business networking, training workshops and discussions on regional market expansion.

Speaking during the event, Konza Technopolis Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said African countries must strengthen partnerships to support startups seeking cross-border growth.

“For Konza Technopolis, this occasion is more than a gathering; it is a statement of intent that Africa’s digital future will be built through collaboration, innovation and partnerships,” said Okwiri.

He said innovation ecosystems across Africa have operated separately for years, limiting opportunities for growth and international collaboration.

Douja Gharbi, CEO of RedStart Tunisie Accelerator, said the forum was aimed at deepening cooperation between African innovation ecosystems and creating pathways for startups to scale regionally.

The event also featured discussions on financing startup expansion, policy alignment, intellectual property protection and regional market access under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A key highlight was the signing of a partnership agreement between Konza Technopolis, RedStart Tunisie and Seketak to support startup exchange programmes, joint acceleration initiatives and ecosystem development.

Assem Kamel, CEO of Seketak Solutions, said the initiative builds on previous editions held in Tunisia, Cairo and Abidjan that connected startups to business and investment opportunities across Africa.

The startup fair came a day after President William Ruto assented to the Technopolis Bill, 2024, which creates a legal framework for the development of technopolises in Kenya.

The law is expected to strengthen innovation ecosystems, attract technology investments and position Kenya as a regional technology hub.

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Kenya-North Africa Relations Expanding into the Sub-Sahara IPDAYS Nairobi x Silicon Savannah Startup Fair 2026 African Continental Free Trade Area
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