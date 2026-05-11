State plans major audit shakeup to stem graft, wastage of funds

President William Ruto has endorsed sweeping legal reforms granting hundreds of internal auditors across Kenya’s public service immunity from dismissal or harassment, in a high-stakes bid to crush systemic corruption that bleeds the nation of an estimated two-thirds of a trillion shillings annually.
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