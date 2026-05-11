Pipeline politics: Why East Africa's joint refinery dream faces slippery path

The consensus has always been that for their oil resources to make commercial sense, East African countries would need to pool and exploit the resource together.
It is perhaps against this that the presidents of Kenya and Uganda agreed to build a refinery in Tanzania, albeit seemingly a roadside declaration and one that was taken without consulting the would-be host nation.
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