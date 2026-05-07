Kenya, World Bank deepen irrigation push to boost food security

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Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho Kimani and World Bank officials during a meeting at Maji House in Nairobi on irrigation reforms and food security programmes.

Kenya is tightening oversight of irrigation projects as it deepens its partnership with the World Bank to expand water access and improve agricultural productivity under a national development plan.

On Thursday, Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho Kimani met a World Bank delegation led by Anna Wellenstein, Regional Practice Director for Water in Nairobi where the team reviewed ongoing irrigation programmes and funding priorities.

The talks focused on the Kenya Sustainable Irrigation for Resilient Economy programme, which includes farmer-led irrigation development, public and community schemes, water security and sector coordination.

Kimotho said irrigation remains central to government plans on food security, job creation and poverty reduction while urging stronger coordination across institutions.

“We must avoid working in silos. Coordination among sectors and partners will ensure that programmes are aligned to support farmers realize increased production, value addition and market access,” noted Kimotho.

He said farmer-led irrigation programmes target rural livelihoods and employment.

“The FLID programme is directly linked to poverty alleviation, employment creation and improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country. We anticipate a high uptake of the programme because it addresses the real needs of farmers while promoting climate-smart agriculture and sustainable food production,” he said.

Wellenstein said the World Bank supports Kenya’s irrigation expansion agenda and stressed stronger data systems and accountability.

“We are encouraged by the Government’s clear vision and ambition in the irrigation sector. The alignment between Kenya’s food security agenda and the World Bank’s priorities on economic and social development presents a strong foundation for impactful investments,” said Wellenstein.

She said results-based financing and farmer databases will improve tracking of irrigation projects and ensure funds reach farmers.

Officials from the State Department for Irrigation and the World Bank also attended the meeting.