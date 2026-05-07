Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KDC roots for creative economy, innovation and youth-led enterprise growth

By James Wanzala | May. 7, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KDC Director General Norah Ratemo says Innovation and creativity are no longer peripheral sectors; they are central to economic transformation. [File, Standard]

Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) is reinforcing its role as a development finance institution (DFI) in advancing innovation-led growth as it takes part in the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi from May 11 to 12.

The summit, jointly convened by the governments of Kenya and France, brings together diplomatic and international partners, including development partners, donors and foreign investors, to mobilise technical partnerships and financing that accelerate youth-led innovation and drive national socio-economic transformation.

Speaking ahead of the summit, KDC Director General Norah Ratemo emphasised the corporation’s strategic focus on enabling innovation and creative enterprise development as a cornerstone of inclusive economic growth.

“Innovation and creativity are no longer peripheral sectors; they are central to economic transformation, job creation and global competitiveness. At KDC, we are deliberately unlocking affordable and inclusive financing that enables creatives, innovators and digital entrepreneurs to scale ideas into sustainable enterprises," she said.

"Through strategic partnerships and catalytic capital, we are strengthening an innovation ecosystem that empowers young people and positions Kenya as a competitive hub for enterprise growth."

KDC provides long-term financing and advisory support that enables enterprises to grow sustainably, enhance productivity and expand into regional and global markets.

Within the summit engagements, the African Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (AFRACA) Pre-Summit Event will convene African public development banks to advance a joint declaration framework aimed at boosting sustainable, resilient and inclusive agricultural finance across the continent.

Having signed the Public Development Banks Joint Declaration, KDC said it is reinforcing its commitment to collaborative financing models that strengthen economic resilience and accelerate sustainable development across Africa.

KDC is also an innovation partner for the Nova Garage Launch, a flagship platform designed to identify, nurture and scale high-potential entrepreneurs in the digital and creative economy.

Co-convened by the French-African Foundation and Kenya’s State Department for Foreign Affairs through the Autonomous Advancement Initiative, the platform brings together diplomatic and international partners, development institutions, donors and investors to unlock technical collaboration and catalytic financing for youth-led innovation and enterprise growth, driving broader socio-economic transformation.

"These engagements will further advance efforts to strengthen Kenya’s innovation ecosystem by catalysing investments in data infrastructure and cloud computing, digital payments and fintech, e-commerce platforms, artificial intelligence, smart technologies and innovation[1]driven enterprises," Ratemo said.

"At the same time, continued support to the creative economy—including film, media arts, music, literature, design and digital content creation—reinforces its growing role in job creation, cultural expression and economic transformation."

KDC will also engage in the AIM2030 High Level Breakfast Meeting under the Africa Initiative for Medical Access and Manufacturing (AIM2030), a flagship programme led by the Government of Kenya, the African Union Commission and the World Bank Group. 

The initiative seeks to catalyse investment opportunities in healthcare manufacturing and strengthen Africa’s pharmaceutical and medical products ecosystem through coordinated implementation frameworks and strategic partnerships. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kenya's Creative Economy KDC Director General Norah Ratemo Africa Forward Summit 2026 Nova Garage Launch
.

Latest Stories

KDC roots for creative economy, innovation and youth-led enterprise growth
KDC roots for creative economy, innovation and youth-led enterprise growth
Business
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
Weatherman warns rains to intensify across the country
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Editors Guild condemns Standard Group journalists' exclusion from Ruto's Naivasha event
National
By Mate Tongola
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

President Ruto quietly pushing campaign for Njoki Ndungu's ICC Judgeship
By Patrick Vidija 5 hrs ago
President Ruto quietly pushing campaign for Njoki Ndungu's ICC Judgeship
'Insensitive': Gender CS sparks backlash with anniversary post amid femicide crisis
By Esther Nyambura 6 hrs ago
'Insensitive': Gender CS sparks backlash with anniversary post amid femicide crisis
Why collective land tenure is under threat in Kenya
By The Conversation 9 hrs ago
Why collective land tenure is under threat in Kenya
Treasury trims economic growth forecast to 5pc on Middle East conflict
By Macharia Kamau 12 hrs ago
Treasury trims economic growth forecast to 5pc on Middle East conflict
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved