KDC roots for creative economy, innovation and youth-led enterprise growth

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KDC Director General Norah Ratemo says Innovation and creativity are no longer peripheral sectors; they are central to economic transformation. [File, Standard]

Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) is reinforcing its role as a development finance institution (DFI) in advancing innovation-led growth as it takes part in the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi from May 11 to 12.

The summit, jointly convened by the governments of Kenya and France, brings together diplomatic and international partners, including development partners, donors and foreign investors, to mobilise technical partnerships and financing that accelerate youth-led innovation and drive national socio-economic transformation.

Speaking ahead of the summit, KDC Director General Norah Ratemo emphasised the corporation’s strategic focus on enabling innovation and creative enterprise development as a cornerstone of inclusive economic growth.

“Innovation and creativity are no longer peripheral sectors; they are central to economic transformation, job creation and global competitiveness. At KDC, we are deliberately unlocking affordable and inclusive financing that enables creatives, innovators and digital entrepreneurs to scale ideas into sustainable enterprises," she said.

"Through strategic partnerships and catalytic capital, we are strengthening an innovation ecosystem that empowers young people and positions Kenya as a competitive hub for enterprise growth."

KDC provides long-term financing and advisory support that enables enterprises to grow sustainably, enhance productivity and expand into regional and global markets.

Within the summit engagements, the African Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (AFRACA) Pre-Summit Event will convene African public development banks to advance a joint declaration framework aimed at boosting sustainable, resilient and inclusive agricultural finance across the continent.

Having signed the Public Development Banks Joint Declaration, KDC said it is reinforcing its commitment to collaborative financing models that strengthen economic resilience and accelerate sustainable development across Africa.

KDC is also an innovation partner for the Nova Garage Launch, a flagship platform designed to identify, nurture and scale high-potential entrepreneurs in the digital and creative economy.

Co-convened by the French-African Foundation and Kenya’s State Department for Foreign Affairs through the Autonomous Advancement Initiative, the platform brings together diplomatic and international partners, development institutions, donors and investors to unlock technical collaboration and catalytic financing for youth-led innovation and enterprise growth, driving broader socio-economic transformation.

"These engagements will further advance efforts to strengthen Kenya’s innovation ecosystem by catalysing investments in data infrastructure and cloud computing, digital payments and fintech, e-commerce platforms, artificial intelligence, smart technologies and innovation[1]driven enterprises," Ratemo said.

"At the same time, continued support to the creative economy—including film, media arts, music, literature, design and digital content creation—reinforces its growing role in job creation, cultural expression and economic transformation."

KDC will also engage in the AIM2030 High Level Breakfast Meeting under the Africa Initiative for Medical Access and Manufacturing (AIM2030), a flagship programme led by the Government of Kenya, the African Union Commission and the World Bank Group.

The initiative seeks to catalyse investment opportunities in healthcare manufacturing and strengthen Africa’s pharmaceutical and medical products ecosystem through coordinated implementation frameworks and strategic partnerships.