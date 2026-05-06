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From insight to action: How small businesses grow

By Lydiah Kiburu | May. 6, 2026
Traders at Soko Mjinga market in Nyeri. [File]

 Dear Business owners.

Over the past several weeks, this column has focused on a simple but powerful idea: that your business, no matter how small, does not grow alone. Small businesses grow through the systems around them.

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