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Report: Fuel imports rose 12.2pc in 2025 on increased demand

By Esther Dianah | May. 2, 2026
A boy hikes a lift on a moving oil tankeralong Obote road in Kisumu on November 26, 2020. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenyans consumed more petroleum products in 2025, as global crude oil prices declined, with retail fuel sales at the pump increasing significantly. 

As a net importer of fuels, Kenya imported 5.5 million tonnes of petroleum products last year, a 12.2 per cent increase over the previous year. 

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