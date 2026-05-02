Report: Fuel imports rose 12.2pc in 2025 on increased demand

A boy hikes a lift on a moving oil tanker along Obote road in Kisumu on November 26, 2020. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenyans consumed more petroleum products in 2025, as global crude oil prices declined, with retail fuel sales at the pump increasing significantly.

As a net importer of fuels, Kenya imported 5.5 million tonnes of petroleum products last year, a 12.2 per cent increase over the previous year.