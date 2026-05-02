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2026 economic data shows growth comes from reforms, not speeches

By Patrick Muinde | May. 2, 2026

The formal economic numbers for the 2025 fiscal year are now out. By now, most Kenyans who follow economic trends know the figures do not favour President Ruto.

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KNBS Economic Survey KNBS Report Kenya's Economy Ruto's Administration
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