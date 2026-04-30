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Bank commits Sh1b to green financing

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 30, 2026
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SBM Bank Kenya has launched a Sh1 billion Green Finance Facility to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Available over the next 12 months, the fund will provide consumers and businesses with accessible credit to transition to eco-friendly mobility. By lowering financial barriers to entry, the finance facility is playing a role in reducing Kenya’s carbon footprint and supporting a sustainable, zero-emission future.

The bank has invested Sh45 million to modernise its own logistics.

Through a strategic leasing partnership with CFAO Mobility Kenya, SBM Bank has taken delivery of five advanced BYD vehicles, demonstrating the immediate viability of green technology.

“Our goal is to catalyse a national shift,” said Bhartesh Shah, CEO of SBM Bank Kenya during the unveiling of the high-performance fleet of BYD’s. “Our primary mission is to enable our customers to do the same. 

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Related Topics

Green finance electric mobility EV and hybrid vehicle financing Sustainable transport transition Kenya Low-carbon mobility investment
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