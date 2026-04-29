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Developer unveils Sh5.6b project amid premium housing boom

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 29, 2026
An artist's impression of the Pangani Affordable Housing project being undertake by Technofin under the government's Big Four Housing agenda. [Photo: Courtesy]

Local developers are betting on surging demand for upscale, low-density housing, with new developments entering the pipeline.

This is as Kenya’s premium housing pipeline grows 35 per cent in the Ruiru-Kiambu corridor, fuelled by homeowners making distinct lifestyle choices to live in more serene environments, multinational relocations, and remote work trends.

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Premium property investment trends Tatu City real estate growth Low-density suburban living Luxury housing demand Kenya
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