Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nairobi's 'sick' buildings take health toll on residents

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 30, 2026
Dark mold growth on wet walls by damaged window blinds indoors. standing sick buildings that quietly harm residents’ health, reduce productivity, and lower the quality of life
[ iStock]

Dramatic building collapses continue to grab headlines, with multiple incidents in early 2026 alone claiming lives and exposing a severe crisis in construction standards.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Weak construction regulation Poor ventilation health risks Sick building syndrome Nairobi Substandard housing crisis
.

Latest Stories

Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy
Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
54 mins ago
Nairobi's 'sick' buildings take health toll on residents
Real Estate
By Esther Dianah
54 mins ago
Energy price surge to worsen Kenya's inflation - World Bank
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From job creation to high cost of living: Survey dumpens Ruto's numbers as growth slows to 4.6pc
By Macharia Kamau 54 mins ago
From job creation to high cost of living: Survey dumpens Ruto's numbers as growth slows to 4.6pc
Inside Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet with Western MPs
By Ndungu Gachane 54 mins ago
Inside Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet with Western MPs
Dramatic scenes as former senator Orwoba is arrested, released
By Josphat Thiongó 54 mins ago
Dramatic scenes as former senator Orwoba is arrested, released
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved