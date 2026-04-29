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SMEs find new lease of life after Covid struggles

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Apr. 29, 2026
Purity Macharia shop owner in Kiambu. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Kenya’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the economy, driving innovation, creating jobs and sustaining livelihoods across the country.

However, one of the main challenges they face is limited access to the capital needed to grow and expand their businesses.

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