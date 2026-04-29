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Why 'trash for cash' mindset risks hurting Kenya's circular economy

By Killiad Sinide | Apr. 29, 2026

Used equipment being loaded into a van during a waste collection drive in Nairobi's Tassia Estate, April 25, 2026. [Killiad Sinide, Standard]

As Kenya’s push for a circular economy gains momentum, there is a growing perception that waste is no longer something to throw away but something to cash in on. 

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Circular Economy Waste Recycling Green Cash Mindset Waste Management
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