Private developers eye deeper presence in Coast region

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Megna Homes CEO Ahmed Badawy, who has been appointed as a director of the KPDA board. [Courtesy]

Private developers are seeking a bigger share of Kenya’s coastal real estate market, with the Coast region cementing its position as a key investment destination.

The Coast, particularly Mombasa and surrounding areas, has emerged as a high-growth market driven by tourism, diaspora investment, and rising demand for structured, investment-grade developments.

To tap into this potential, the Kenya Property Developers Association (KPDA) is pushing to establish a Coast region chapter to better address the opportunities and challenges within the real estate sector.

The industry body recently appointed Megna Homes Chief Executive Ahmed Badawy to its board of directors as it strengthens its institutional presence across the country.

KPDA Chairman Ken Luusa said Badawy’s appointment reflects the lobby’s commitment to aligning its leadership with professionals shaping emerging markets.

He thanked Badawy for accepting the role, saying: “We look forward to growing the board and championing its objectives and mandate with you going forward.”

At Megna Homes, Badawy has played a key role in developing Santana, the first modern gated community in Mtopanga, Mombasa. The project is known for its planned community living and infrastructure-led development, aligning with KPDA’s push for structured urban growth.

“I am honoured to join the KPDA board at such a pivotal time for Kenya’s real estate sector. The Coast region holds immense potential, but unlocking this potential requires collaboration, proper planning, and a shared vision among stakeholders,” said Badawy.

KPDA has in recent years intensified efforts to address industry challenges including regulatory inefficiencies, infrastructure gaps, and access to affordable financing.

The proposed Coast chapter is expected to strengthen engagement with county governments, streamline development processes, and support developers in the region.

Badawy is expected to play a key role in expanding KPDA’s regional presence and advancing its objectives.

“We have an opportunity to shape the future of coastal urban development by promoting master-planned communities, improving development standards, and ensuring that real estate growth translates into real economic value for investors and communities alike,” he said.