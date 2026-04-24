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Cofek seeks ouster of receivers over Transcentury tax arrears

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 24, 2026
Cofek Secretary General Stephen Mutoro. Cofek accuses the receiver managers of failing to balance Equity’s interests against those of the government. [File, Standard]

A receivership dispute between investment holding firm Transcentury PLC and Equity Bank over a Sh6 billion debt has taken a new turn, with a fresh case seeking the removal of the appointed receiver managers.

Equity Bank had appointed George Weru and Muniu Thoithi as receiver managers.

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Transcentury PLC Equity Bank Cofek Kenya Revenue Authority
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