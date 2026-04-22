From farm to fork: How Kenya is pushing to boost pork market

The pig value chain contributes approximately Sh19.5 billion, about five per cent of livestock output, to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
It also supports around 1.5 million households in Kenya.
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