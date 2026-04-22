Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Middle East crisis: How MSMEs can beat rising fuel prices

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 22, 2026
A worker at a petrol station in Nairobi. [File, AFP]

Small businesses in the transport and logistics-dependent sectors have been advised to renegotiate existing contracts to factor in changes in fuel costs in the wake of elevated prices due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. 

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) also urges micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to leverage partnerships and deploy the use of data to map out movement to maximise usage of fuel. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Fuel Prices Strait Of Hormuz Transportation Costs Kenya Tourism Sector
.

Latest Stories

GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event
GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event
Volleyball and Handball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
29 mins ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
National
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
By Josphat Thiongó 1 hr ago
Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved