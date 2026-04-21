Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Clean cooking drive gets Sh97m shot in the arm

By James Wanzala | Apr. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Kithure witnesses the signing of a landmark MoU to unlock clean cooking solutions for public institutions in Makueni. [James Wanzala,Standard]

The Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) programme has announced a $750,000 (Sh97 million) investment that will benefit three innovative Kenyan clean cooking ventures, including Ecobora, PowerUp, and Sun-Power Box. 

The investment is part of MECS’ ongoing efforts to advance sustainable clean cooking solutions and accelerate clean energy transitions in Africa. 

The innovators will utilise the funds to scale affordable electric cooking technologies and expand access to clean energy for institutions, schools, and households and will play a crucial role in driving the transition to clean cooking through local expertise, innovation, entrepreneurship, and a demonstration of African solutions to African challenges. 

“Investing in the innovators at the forefront of electric cooking is one of the most impactful ways to drive the adoption of clean cooking. MECS’ R&D investment provides an innovative finance model for others in the sector,” said Nyamolo Abagi, director of clean energy access at CLASP and member of the MECS Investment Committee. 

“Clean cooking is at a tipping point; let’s seize this moment to build a future where Africans can have cleaner, healthier, economically empowered lives.”

Over the years, Ecobora, PowerUp, and Sun-Power Box have been at the forefront of developing affordable, locally manufactured electric cooking solutions that have driven effective clean energy transitions for institutions and schools in Kenya.

Through institutional support under the MECS programme and CLASP’s capacity-building efforts, their innovative approaches have delivered cost-effective clean cooking solutions.

About 37 million Kenyans and more than 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still rely on wood, charcoal, or other biomass fuels for cooking, driving deforestation, harming health, and placing a heavy economic burden on households and institutions. 

While electric cooking (e-cooking) offers a clear pathway to cleaner, more efficient energy use, early-stage ventures face a critical financing gap. 

Many struggle to access the capital needed to move from market entry to scale. 

This investment directly addresses that gap. By funding research, testing, and validation, MECS is helping these companies strengthen their technologies, generate evidence, attract new investments, and reach scale.  

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Clean Cooking Energy Clean Energy Green Financing Sustainable Energy
.

Latest Stories

How Middle East conflict threatens Kenya's Sh164b export earnings
How Middle East conflict threatens Kenya's Sh164b export earnings
Business
By Denis Omondi
21 mins ago
Kenya shifts to digital health systems, new financing model amid funding, system gaps
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
28 mins ago
Clean cooking drive gets Sh97m shot in the arm
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tactless diplomat? The growing tensions, gaffes at Foreign ministry
By David Odongo 7 hrs ago
Tactless diplomat? The growing tensions, gaffes at Foreign ministry
Battle lines drawn: ODM's stance on zoning exposes fault lines with Ruto's UDA
By Juliet Omelo 7 hrs ago
Battle lines drawn: ODM's stance on zoning exposes fault lines with Ruto's UDA
Land dealer joins Gachagua's party in bid to unseat Wamatangi
By George Njunge 9 hrs ago
Land dealer joins Gachagua's party in bid to unseat Wamatangi
Kenya has no shortage of alternative tourist attractions
By XN Iraki 11 hrs ago
Kenya has no shortage of alternative tourist attractions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved