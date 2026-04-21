Bolt fights back against Kenya's crackdown on ride-hailing apps

Bolt, the ride-hailing giant, is locked in a high-stakes standoff with the government over who really calls the shots in the fast-growing digital taxi industry.
The Estonia-based company insists regulators are overstepping, arguing it’s not a transport provider at all, but merely a digital platform connecting drivers and passengers, placing the firm outside the direct control of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
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