Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

207 youth get training on e-waste handling

By James Wanzala | Apr. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Graduates of the PowerUp programme in Nairobi County. [James Wanzala, Standard] 

Two hundred and seven youth graduated on Friday in Nakuru County with skills to manage electronic waste and turn it into businesses. 

The graduation, which had an 82 per cent completion rate, was part of the PowerUp programme, hosted by consortium partners Bopinc and Light for the World Kenya and funded by the IKEA Foundation. 

The programme is building momentum across various counties, thus providing technical training on repair of electronics, business acumen and inclusion. 

The cohort has also shown a particular interest in the e-waste café model, which has generated positive traction through its hands-on practical training approach. 

The trainings bring together youth, women and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) to acquire skills on electronics repair, refurbishment, reuse and management of electronic waste

The Nakuru graduation ceremony comes a few months after two cohorts of 498 and 245 in Nairobi, towards the end of last year, graduated for the first and second cohorts, respectively. 

This marked the start of training sessions for the third cohort under the project, with a focus on Nakuru, followed by Kisumu, Meru, Embu, Eldoret and Mombasa counties. 

The programme is aimed at equipping youth to transform one of Kenya’s fastest-growing environmental challenges into viable businesses, green jobs and local economic opportunities. 

“What we are seeing here is young people proving that environmental responsibility and business success can go hand in hand,” said Ebenezer Amadi, senior programme manager at Bopinc. 

Amadi emphasised the need for collaboration to tackle the challenge of e-waste. “No single actor can build a circular economy alone. This collaboration shows what is possible when public, private, and development partners work together around a shared vision,” he said. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Electronic Waste IKEA Foundation PowerUp programme Kenya’s Environmental Challenges
.

Latest Stories

Trump says US delegation going to Pakistan Monday for Iran negotiations
Trump says US delegation going to Pakistan Monday for Iran negotiations
America
By AFP
30 mins ago
MP says Mbadi ticks all boxes to be Ruto's running mate in 2027 polls
Politics
By Irene Githinji
50 mins ago
Rapper Ice Spice slapped by fan at fast food joint in violent altercation
Entertainment
By Jael Wakesho
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

When billions stop impressing us, political control begins to crumble
By Edward Buri 4 hrs ago
When billions stop impressing us, political control begins to crumble
There's more to fuel prices than meets the eye
By XN Iraki 5 hrs ago
There's more to fuel prices than meets the eye
Ruto's playbook that is eating Orange party from the inside
By Harold Odhiambo and Rodgers Otiso 8 hrs ago
Ruto's playbook that is eating Orange party from the inside
Taxes, dealers' margins keep Kenyan pump prices up in EA
By Macharia Kamau 8 hrs ago
Taxes, dealers' margins keep Kenyan pump prices up in EA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved