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Listed firms' CEOs now face fines, jail time for sustainability lies

By Brian Ngugi | Apr. 19, 2026
New rules criminalise greenwashing when a company fakes its environmental record. [Courtesy]

For years, Kenya’s listed companies have filled their annual reports with glossy promises of planting trees, saving water, and going carbon-neutral, claims that investors largely ignored as public relations fluff.

But starting next year, those same claims could land directors in court. New rules criminalise greenwashing when a company fakes its environmental record. This happens, for instance, when a bank claims it is “green” but cannot show how much of its loan book goes to polluters.

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Greenwashing KCB Group Nairobi Securities Exchange ICPAK
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