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Experts slam 'temporary fixes' to Kenya's Sh12.6tr debt

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 18, 2026
EY Tax Partner Francis Kamau during the Ernst & Young pre-budget media briefing in Nairobi on April 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The government’s strategy to issue longer-term bonds and venture into public-private partnerships (PPPs) has been described as more of a temporary fix for the country’s ballooning debt burden, which now stands at Sh12.6 trillion. 

Tax experts argue that the government is “kicking the can down the road” with these strategies, which merely postpone the problem to a later date. 

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