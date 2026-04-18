Experts slam 'temporary fixes' to Kenya's Sh12.6tr debt

The government’s strategy to issue longer-term bonds and venture into public-private partnerships (PPPs) has been described as more of a temporary fix for the country’s ballooning debt burden, which now stands at Sh12.6 trillion.
Tax experts argue that the government is “kicking the can down the road” with these strategies, which merely postpone the problem to a later date.
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