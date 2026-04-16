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Three Kenyan startups picked for Africa eye health accelerator

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 16, 2026
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Dot Glasses specialist conducting an eye test in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Three Kenyan startups have been selected to join the inaugural cohort of a continental accelerator focused on eye health innovation, as efforts intensify to address rising cases of vision impairment.

Dot Glasses, Zuri Health and Mamy Eyewear are among eight organisations chosen for the Africa Eye Health Accelerator, a programme targeting gaps in access to affordable and quality eye care services across the continent.

The initiative launched by the Fred Hollows Foundation in partnership with Villgro Africa is designed to support scalable technologies and business models in the sector.

The selection comes amid growing concern over the burden of vision impairment, with at least one billion people globally living with preventable or treatable conditions, according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

Programme organisers say the accelerator will prioritise solutions that address workforce shortages and limited access to services, particularly in underserved areas.

“This accelerator represents a critical step toward reshaping the future of eye care on the continent,” said Ross Piper, chief executive of the Fred Hollows Foundation.

He added that innovation will be key in expanding access, noting that traditional systems alone are unlikely to meet the growing demand for eye care services.

The accelerator will also support technologies such as artificial intelligence-assisted screening tools, portable diagnostic kits and community-based service models.

Other startups selected include Techsight from Liberia, Wazi Vision and Sante Initiative from Uganda, and ZimSma.

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